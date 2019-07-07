Northwest Colorado Health Rubber Ducky Race floating back to Craig in August

Ducks cross the finish line as judges use their nets to try and catch them all during the 2018 Northwest Colorado Health Rubber Ducky Race.

File Photo

Northwest Colorado Health will host the Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice August 3 at Moffat County Balloon Festival.

Tickets are $10 per duck, and the race will start at 12:30 p.m. at the Ranney Street Bridge.

The event will offer $1,000 in cash prizes including a $500 grand prize. All proceeds benefit Northwest Colorado Health’s Hospice program. Participants don’t need to be present to win.

Purchase tickets online at northwestcoloradohealth.org/rubberducky or at Northwest Colorado Health locations, Yampa Valley Bank or the Craig Chamber of Commerce. Volunteers are needed to help with pre-event ticket sales and other aspects of the event.

For more information, call Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609.