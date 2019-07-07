Northwest Colorado Health Rubber Ducky Race floating back to Craig in August
Northwest Colorado Health will host the Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice August 3 at Moffat County Balloon Festival.
Tickets are $10 per duck, and the race will start at 12:30 p.m. at the Ranney Street Bridge.
The event will offer $1,000 in cash prizes including a $500 grand prize. All proceeds benefit Northwest Colorado Health’s Hospice program. Participants don’t need to be present to win.
Purchase tickets online at northwestcoloradohealth.org/rubberducky or at Northwest Colorado Health locations, Yampa Valley Bank or the Craig Chamber of Commerce. Volunteers are needed to help with pre-event ticket sales and other aspects of the event.
For more information, call Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609.
