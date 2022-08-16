Northwest Colorado Health offers free diabetes prevention program

Northwest Colorado Health will be hosting a free healthy lifestyle program starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 745 Russell St. in Craig.

The diabetes prevention program will help community members learn, build skills and improve health behaviors to lower their risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The program will run for 11 weeks and offers a shared learning environment where community members support one another in setting goals around better nutrition, exercise and lifestyle changes.

To learn more and sign up please call 970-871-7694.