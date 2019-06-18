Northwest Colorado Health offers free camp for children who have lost a parent

Northwest Colorado Health and the Humble Ranch Education and Therapy Center will host a free one-day camp for children and teens who have lost a parent.

The camp is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 or July 12 at the Humble Ranch, located south of Steamboat Springs.

Camp Hope is designed to promote emotional healing through creative projects and activities with horses. Lunch is provided, and transportation is available. Sign up by July 1.

For more information, call Katy Thiel at 970-871-7628.