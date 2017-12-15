Northwest Colorado Health is providing F.U.N. for Moffat County parents, caregivers

When: 9:30 to 11 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the Month. Next meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 20.

What: Families Unite and Network (F.U.N.). A time when parents and other child caregivers meet for fun and support. Snacks, activities and childcare are provided.

CRAIG — For the times when having a new baby or young infant becomes overwhelming or isolating, a new group seeks to support parents with activities, resources and friendships.

"Our community is not large in population, but it is large in heart and how we care for each other," said Northwest Colorado Health and SafeCare Colorado provider Kim Maneotis.

Families Unite Network, or F.U.N., is a free program developed by Northwest Colorado Health to provide caregivers with support.

Mothers, fathers, grandparents — or anyone responsible for caring for a young child or toddler — are encouraged to attend the twice monthly free gatherings for coffee, snacks, activities and information about the resources available to help families.

“Trying to learn how to be a mom is hard. Here, everyone talks about challenges and how to resolve stuff.”

Viviane Becerra

New mother

"She (Alexis Brown) wanted me to come as a buffer, in case the kid didn't want to be here. She asked me if I would stay, so I decided to stay. I seems like a good idea," said father John Salazar, one of two fathers attending a recent meeting of the group.

Recommended Stories For You

About 15 parents regularly attend.

Volunteers with a background in early childhood education provide enriched child care to allow parents to connect with each other.

At the last meeting on Dec. 4, the group enjoyed snacks provided by City Market, a game involving using oven gloves to unwrap small prizes from a ball of plastic wrap and made fleece blankets to take home using material donated by Wal-mart.

"We just moved here. I wanted to get involved a little bit, as I don't know anyone here," said new mother Alexis Brown.

New parents may especially benefit from the program.

"Trying to learn how to be a mom is hard. Here, everyone talks about challenges and how to resolve stuff," said new mother Viviane Becerra.

Becerra brought her friend, new mother Melissa Aragon, along. It was Aragon's first visit to the group, but she plans to return to provide herself and her son with time out of the house.

"It gives you something to do besides being inside the house. I love it that he gets to play with kids. Especially moms that are bored, or want to meet people, should come, " Aragon said.



Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.