Northwest Colorado Health: Home Health is for people of all ages

With Northwest Colorado Health’s Home Health and Hospice services, you can receive care in the comfort of your own home.

Sponsored content from Northwest Colorado Health.

Home Health is an important resource in our rural landscape. The size of our communities, distance from medical resources and limited transportation can all play a role in accessing health care. From skilled nursing and therapy to wound care and medication management, patients can receive a wide variety of treatments at home allowing individuals to recover from illness or injury, as well as support residents aging in place.

“While most people only think of Home Health care for older adults, it is a great solution for community members of all ages,” said Mary George, Director of Home Services with Northwest Colorado Health. “Home Health is meant for homebound patients for which leaving the home to receive healthcare is difficult. However, there are times after an illness or accident that we may become homebound, even if just for a day, a week or a few months. If you need the help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker, or a wheelchair to leave home then you may be considered homebound. This is the time to reach out for Home Health services.”

Families can benefit from Home Health care when an infant needs to go home from the hospital with oxygen or feeding tubes. Home Health nurses can also service children that may have to have infusions that can be given at home, or who may need physical therapy.

Accidents are another common reason that someone of any age may need Home Health care. If you have any injury or illness that results in a loss of functional mobility, you may benefit from working with a physical therapist or occupational therapist in your home. This can include a broken bone, post-surgical conditions like a hip or knee replacement, or other orthopedic surgery. There are also debilitating diseases that may affect your mobility, such as Parkinson’s disease, Multiple sclerosis and ALS, as well as trauma such as a fracture or heart attack. Therapists work with patients in their own environment to help recover functional mobility.

For older adults, Home Health care is a vital resource to support aging in place. Home Health offers greater independence, and peace of mind for families knowing their aging loved ones are comfortable in their home and receiving high-quality, compassionate, and personalized care. Personal Care Providers are also available to assist with non-medical needs such as bathing, grocery shopping, housekeeping and more. This service can be a good respite option for family members who are caring for disabled, sick or elderly loved ones.

Home Health is available through a physician’s referral, and is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private pay insurance. If you are considering Home Health for you or a loved one, Northwest Colorado Health will work with your medical provider. In addition to Home Health services and Personal Care Providers, Hospice care is also available for patients with a life expectancy of six months or less. Hospice helps ease the physical, emotional and spiritual pain for patients and families through complete support and skilled personalized care at home, in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

No one is denied Home Health or Hospice care due to inability to pay. For more information on Northwest Colorado Health’s Home Health and Hospice services, please call 970-871-7629 or visit northwestcoloradohealth.org.