Northwest Colorado Health holds annual rubber duck race in support of hospice care
Some 550 rubber ducks were seen floating down the Yampa River Saturday morning near Loudy-Simpson Park, all for a good cause.
The annual rubber duck race, put on by Northwest Colorado Health to support hospice care, saw 550 ducks sell this year for the river race. Those 550 ducks was about average year over year, according to Suzi Mariano, Senior Director of Marketing and Development for Northwest Colorado Health.
NWCO Health had a goal to raise roughly $10,000 this year for hospice care, which was down from previous years. Mariano said it was prudent to decrease the goal this year due to the pandemic.
Craig Fire/Rescue dropped the ducks into the river from the Ranney Street bridge around 11 a.m. Saturday, signifying the start of the race. The ducks took approximately 20 minutes to reach the boat ramp (finish line for the race). Ten volunteers awaited the ducks’ arrival at the finish line, capturing all 550.
The winner of the 2020 Rubber Duck race was Carla Scott. A duck sponsored by Masterworks Mechanical finished second, while Bernice Naylor’s duck finished third.
Steve Penfold, Mell Duran, Rose Marie Coty, Nora Williams, Lori Tomey, Beth Newkirk and Kristin Becker rounded out the top 10.
Jim Duran claimed the Last Place Lucky Duck spot.
