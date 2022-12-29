Northwest Colorado Health: Have a healthy New Year

The holiday gift giving season is over but as we head into a New Year, there are steps you can take to give yourself the gift of health in 2023 and stick to your New Year’s resolutions. Taking an active role in our own health — making good lifestyle choices and taking steps to prevent illness or injury — is one of the most valuable gifts we can give ourselves and those we care about. Here are just a few suggestions to make your health a priority going into 2023.

Establish your medical home

This is your home base for essential medical care — where you go when you are sick, need a physical or health screening or have health concerns. Patients at Northwest Colorado Health are always seen by the same provider team. Your care will include behavioral health support and dental care, if needed. We can also help you get health insurance, connect you to resources to help pay for prescriptions and health services and arrange any specialty care. Having a medical home can make you more confident in seeking healthcare and improve your chances for good health in the future. To make an appointment at our Community Health Center, call 970-824-8233.

Take care of your mental health

For some, the holiday season can bring more stress than joy. At Northwest Colorado Health Behavioral Health providers work together with your primary care team to address concerns around stress, anxiety, depression, addiction and more. Behavioral Health support is available at the clinic or through virtual appointments, and medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder is also available through primary care.

Schedule your well woman visit

Catching signs of breast cancer or cervical cancer early improves chances for survival. Women should begin Pap tests at age 21 and have yearly mammograms beginning at age 40. Woman with limited or no health insurance may qualify for free breast and cervical cancer screenings, depending on their age. Learn more about our women’s health services at 970-824-8233.

Get screened

Make an appointment for a free cardiovascular and diabetes screening. Screenings include blood pressure check, blood glucose check, cholesterol panel, BMI and information about how to prevent heart disease and diabetes based on your risk. If you know you are at risk for diabetes, sign up for our Diabetes Prevention Program classes. Learn how to make realistic, achievable goals around nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications. Classes are offered periodically throughout the year. To make an appointment for a screening or learn more about the class call 970-871-7692.

Join an Aging Well exercise class

Get fit and enjoy the company of other older adults at classes in Craig. Gentle, intermediate and advanced classes help improve strength, balance and flexibility so seniors can stay mobile and avoid injuries. There is a suggested donation of $3 per class. In addition to exercise classes, Aging Well also offers weekly Wellness Wednesday programming; and the Matter of Balance class offered periodically throughout the year. For a full schedule of classes, visit NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/AgingWell or call 970-871-7676.

Give back

Many organizations contribute to health and wellness in our communities. Consider donating to or giving your time to those you value most. We are able to provide care to all individuals who need us because of the continued generosity of donors and dedicated volunteers. Many of our volunteers tell us they believe they benefit from their experience as much as the people they are helping. If you’d like to donate to Northwest Colorado Health, visit NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/donate . If you’re interested in volunteering, call 970-871-7609.

At Northwest Colorado Health, we believe that everyone deserves the chance to achieve their best health. Every day, we partner with individuals throughout Northwest Colorado at their homes, in our clinics, and in the community because healthy people and families create a healthy community. Join us in supporting community wellness by giving yourself the gift of health as we head into the New Year. Learn more at NorthwestColoradoHealth.org or call 970-824-8233.