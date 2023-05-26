Northwest Colorado Health: Aging Unbound, paving our own paths as we age

Programs like Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well fitness classes help older adults stay active and engaged in the community.

Established in 1963, Older Americans Month (OAM) is celebrated every May. This is a time for us to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends, and strengthen our commitment to honoring our older citizens.

This year’s theme, “Aging Unbound,” offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our own paths as we age.

This May, join us as we recognize the 60th anniversary of OAM and challenge the narrative on aging. Here are some ways we can all participate in Aging Unbound:

Embrace the opportunity to change. Find a new passion, go on an adventure, and push boundaries by not letting age define your limits. Invite creativity and purpose into your life by trying new activities in your community to bring in more growth, joy, and energy.

Explore the rewards of growing older. With age comes knowledge, which provides insight and confidence to understand and experience the world more deeply. Continue to grow that knowledge through reading, listening, classes, and creative activities.

Stay engaged in your community. Everyone benefits when everyone is connected and involved. Stay active by volunteering, working, mentoring, participating in social clubs, and taking part in activities at your local senior center or elsewhere in the community.

Form relationships. As an essential ingredient of well-being, relationships can enhance your quality of life by introducing new ideas and unique perspectives. Invest time with people to discover deeper connections with family, friends, and community members.

Northwest Colorado Health is proud to be a local resource and partner for the aging community. We are motivated by the belief that when older adults age in place everyone in the community benefits and the lives of residents of all ages are enriched.

Our Aging Well programs help older adults live healthier and happier in our community. These programs engage older adults with wellness activities to reduce their risk of falls, injuries and illness and prevent social isolation. Weekly fitness classes and walking groups are available on multiple days of the week, with Aquatics classes starting on June 5 at the Craig Swimming Complex.

Additionally, Wellness Wednesday offers an opportunity to socialize and connect with neighbors every week. The day incorporates fun activities with exercise and Senior Wellness Clinics. The Wellness clinics include drop-in weight and blood pressure check, medication review and consultation with a nurse. All programs are offered on a donation basis, but no one is turned away due to inability to pay.

In addition to Aging Well, Northwest Colorado Health offers Home Health and Hospice to anyone in our community who needs it, and an affordable Assisted Living option at The Haven in Hayden.

Diverse communities are strong communities. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included in our communities for as long as possible benefits everyone. To learn more about Aging Well and additional resources for older adults in Moffat County, please visit northwestcoloradohealth.org.