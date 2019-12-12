Northwest Colorado driver killed trying to stop his own vehicle in Grand County

A man died after attempting to stop his own vehicle as it rolled away on the side of a road outside of Kremmling.

He has been identified as 59-year-old Wynne Richards by the Grand County Coroner’s Office.

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the incident at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 19, about 13 miles outside of Kremmling.

Richards was traveling south near milepost 1 when he stopped his vehicle on an embankment. Richards exited the vehicle to remove tire chains, but did not engage the parking brake or gear the standard transmission, according to CSP.

The vehicle began to roll down the embankment, and Richards tried to get back in the vehicle and stop it. He then ran in front of the still-moving vehicle in what troopers believe was another attempt to stop it.

The vehicle ran over Richards and dragged him for a distance before veering off the right side of the road. Richards separated from the bottom of the vehicle and landed on the right side of the road.

The vehicle continued for several hundred feet before stopping with no visible damage near Highway 134. A Grand County deputy found the vehicle and then its driver dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Impairment is suspected as a factor at this time.