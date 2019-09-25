Northwest Colorado CSPERA meeting Oct. 2

The Northwest Colorado unit of the Colorado Schools and Public Employees Retirement Association will host a meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Moffat County School District Board Room, 600 Texas Ave.

CSPERA is the organization that represents all workers and retirees covered by the Public Employees Retirement Association. The organization advocates for public retirees and their PERA pension.

Organizers will be discussing any legislation that will impact the pension plan and increasing membership. All employees and retirees covered under PERA are urged to attend.

For more information, call Deborah Roberts at 970-824-9309 or 970-629-8786.