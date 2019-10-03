Northwest Colorado Arts Council hosting ARToberfest this weekend

Melanie Kilpatrick displays the works of Northwest Colorado Arts Council artists during Taste of Jam and Art Walk.

Andy Bockelman

An autumn art event will return with a new location this weekend.

The second annual ARToberfest hosted by Northwest Colorado Arts Council will take place at the organization’s new location, Articulture, 525 Yampa Ave.

The exhibition of local talent will be on display from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct 4 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct 5.

Organizers will provide refreshments and those who attend can meet local artists and musicians.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/NWCArtsCouncil.