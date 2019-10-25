Northwest Colorado Arts Council, Empty Bowl Fundraiser collaborate to raise funds for St. Michael’s kitchen

A sampling of bowls made to be filled for an Empty Bowl Fundraiser.

Northwest Colorado Arts Council will host its inaugural Tiny Art, Big Heart show in collaboration with the Empty Bowl Fundraiser at St. Michael’s Church from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The Empty Bowl Fundraiser, which raises funds for St. Michael’s Community Kitchen, served nearly 400 people last year, and the expectation is to match that number this year.

Heading into the event, more than 300 bowls were made by local artists, according to Roberta Hawks, an organizer for the Empty Bowl.

“There’s not a lot of potters here in Moffat County, but there are a few of us, and every year we do the fundraiser we gather together and make as many pots as we can,” Hawks said. “This year, we had people help hand-build the bowls and had others sand the bottom of the pots and wrap them, or glaze them.”

The event, which dates back to the 1970s nationally, is designed to help with food security while benefiting community kitchens and soup kitchens anywhere where community kitchens are involved.

“We’ve had a lot of community members just come forth and help with this event,” Hawks added.

The St. Michael’s Community Kitchen in Craig delivers roughly 120 meals per week to shut-ins, according to kitchen manager Beth Newkirk, while also serving between 275 to 300 meals a week to those in need.

“This is the main fundraiser for the community kitchen,” Newkirk said. “We take a lot of pride in this fundraiser. It allows us to continue to serve the community.”

Local restaurants will donate soup, rolls, and desserts to the event, according to Newkirk, who will then serve the soup in the hand-made bowls from Hawks and her team.

The cost is $15 to get into the event, which will get you a hand-made bowl and all-you-can-eat soup.

“It’s a real passion project for me, and they really do a great job,” Hawks said.

Along with the Empty Bowls Fundraiser, the Northwest Colorado Arts Council will hold a fundraiser at the same time, displaying tiny art that must be four inches by four inches or smaller. The art pieces can range from hand-made canvases, to homemade earrings, bottles, and other pieces.

The art pieces will be on display at Articulture on Yampa Avenue. All featured artwork will be available for a minimum donation price of $5 to $10, with all proceeds going to the St. Michael’s Community Kitchen.

