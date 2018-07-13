Northwest BOCES supports teacher leadership – Education Briefs

A new initiative, over the course of the last year, has focused on teacher leadership, as a result of the Northwest Boards of Cooperative Educational Services SEED grant project.

Twenty-three SEED facilitators —teachers or instructional coaches who were chosen to represent their buildings as teacher leaders — were asked to work with administrators to support professional learning and facilitate a higher level of coordination with the SEED grant project.

“The prestigious grant from the US Department of Education's Investing in Innovation program was awarded at the end of 2014 and has two more years of implementation. The first year of this SEED Facilitator component was very successful and NW BOCES looks forward to continuing to help grow teachers who lead from within,” stated NW BOCES Executive Director Tina Goar in a news release. “Strong leaders in formal positions of leadership are very important. However, less formal leadership like a SEED Facilitator is also essential and can raise the bar for everyone. Leadership is less a position and more of a mindset.”

The SEED facilitators met four times over the course of the year and together explored the concept of leadership as well as the process of change. As teacher leaders, they can advocate for the profession, collaborate and problem-solve about issues regarding student learning, and raise the collective capacity of themselves and their colleagues.

Through training from the SEED staff, facilitators explored the role of a leader and identified their own personal commitment to leadership.

“The facilitators reported that this new role helped them take a deeper look at building needs and increased the level of communication they had with their administrators and colleagues,” stated Goar. “The impact the SEED facilitators had in their buildings this year was positive. One provided resources to their colleagues on student engagement including a classroom session to model engagement strategies. Another worked with her colleagues to increase rigor and creativity in students with their 1:1 technology implementation as a tool. Two ran book studies for their peers. Many connected teachers with resources customized to specific needs in the online resource library created by the grant project called the SEED PAK.”

As the SEED project continues to strive towards providing truly impactful professional learning, having SEED facilitators grow their leadership and connect SEED resources to each building and teacher's unique needs is seen as a valuable part of the project.

Grant project details can be found at http://www.nwboces.org/SEED.

Groups to provide free meals for children

The summer meal program will begin June 4. Meals are provided to all children without charge or discrimination.

Lunch will be provided from 11:20 a.m. to noon and a snack will be available from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. June 4 through Aug. 17 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. U.S. Highway 40.

Lunch will also be provided from 11 a.m. to noon July 9 through Aug. 17 at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information should contact the agency at which they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) at ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide all of the requested information.

To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit completed forms or letters to USDA by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C., 20250-9410; fax to 202-690-7442; or email program.intake@usda.gov.

Events happening at Moffat County Libraries



Moffat County Libraries’ Craig branch will offer a number of storytime events over summer.



• For infants and kids up to age 8, storytime is 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

July 19 — Big books

July 26 — Camping

• For kids ages 8 and up activities are offered 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays

July 11 — Musical instrument demonstration with Irish drum and harp

July 25 — Music scavenger hunt and window clings

• Summer Book Club for kids ages 10 and up at 11 a.m. the last Saturday of the month

July 28 — TBA

• Family storytime for the whole family at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month

July 19 — Singalong

Aug. 17 — Back to school

Seed Library at Hayden Public Library

Do you love to garden? Do you need seeds?



Stop by the Hayden Public Library, at 201 E. Jefferson Ave. to check out the Seed Library and pick up seeds.



A seed library gives community members the opportunity to plant a large or small garden without having to purchase the seeds and have leftovers.



Drop by and donate leftover seeds from years past or this year to share with fellow gardeners. The Seed Library offers anything from flowers to squash to beans and everything in between.



The library thanks all who have contributed to making this endeavor a success.



For more information, call 970-276-3777.

Free Landlord-Tenant Clinics offered by Moffat County Combined Courts



The Self-Help Program of Moffat County Combined Courts presents free Landlord-Tenant Clinics.



The clinic includes the following helpful information for anyone involved in the residential rental market:



• Written lease agreements for tenants, landlords and roommates

• How to handle security deposits

• Avoiding eviction

• Giving notice to end a tenancy

• The eviction process



To schedule a free landlord-tenant legal clinic for your customers, clients, patients, constituents, or staff members, please contact Tatiana at tatiana.achcar-szyba@judicial.state.co.us.

'Check-Out Colorado State Parks' program has expanded



Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding the “Check-Out Colorado State Parks” program. Academic libraries at publicly funded colleges and universities have joined public libraries in offering state park passes to "check out" along with an activity backpack.



The park pass is good for entrance into all 42 state parks and the adventure backpack is filled with park information, educational activities and binoculars. The kit can be borrowed for up to seven days and may be renewed according to the participating libraries' renewal policy.



Check it out at a nearby library. Users are encouraged to post pictures to Instagram and Twitter using #CheckOutColorado.

Connections4Kids Parent Education Center offers ongoing support



Connections 4 Kids works to strengthen resources and services for children ages 8 and younger and their families in Northwest Colorado. The offer ongoing support through Ready for Kindergarten workshops, autism, postpartum depressions and breastfeeding support groups.



For more information call them at 970-824-1081 or visit their website at connections4kids.org.