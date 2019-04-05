Nora Jones: Thanks for saving my life

I would like to take a minute to thank the EMT's, firemen, and police that got me to the hospital (even if I have no memory of it). The emergency room doctors, nurses, all the ones caring for me in ICU and later in isolation.

Drs. Chiu and Devin and staff all worked together to save my life. I appreciate you all and so does my family. I understand it was a close call even if I don't remember the first several days. I'm getting better thanks to all of you.

Nora Jones and family

Craig