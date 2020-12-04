Non-profits gather virtually for rally ahead of Dec. 8 Yampa Valley Gives Day

Members for local non-profits met virtually Wednesday ahead of Yampa Valley Gives Day Dec. 8.

Though area non-profits weren’t able to gather in front of the Moffat County or Routt County courthouses Wednesday for their usual rallies ahead of Yampa Valley Gives Day, they did what almost everyone is doing in 2020 to communicate: they turned to Zoom.

More than 20 non-profits in Moffat and Routt counties gathered on Zoom Wednesday for a virtual rally, stressing the importance of philanthropy and the giving season ahead of Dec. 8 Yampa Valley Gives Day.

The annual day of giving has been made possible by Community First Foundation, since 2007, to encourage charitable giving by providing comprehensive, objective and up-to-date information about Colorado nonprofits and an easy way to support them online at ColoradoGives.org and on its signature giving day — Colorado Gives Day.

Opening up the virtual rally, Yampa Valley Community Foundation Executive Director Tim Wohlgenant acknowledged all the hard work local non-profits have put in this year, especially with demand skyrocketing for help from non-profits.

“I’ve just been so impressed by how creative, adaptable, and resilient non-profits in the Yampa Valley have been this year,” Wohlgenant said. “Neither everyone has thrown out their operating manuals this year and written new ones to adjust to the increase in demand.

“A lot of work has gone into making the event a big one this year, especially with it being a busy time of year,” Wohlgenant added.

Following Wohlgenant’s speech, Development Director of the Boys and Girls Club, Kelly Landers, cited how special of a day Yampa Valley Gives Day is for all the area non-profits.

“One of the things we love about Gives Day at the Boys and Girls Club is that it makes everyone a philanthropist,” Landers said. “Whether you give ten dollars or ten thousand, it’s really a day to give to all the wonderful non-profits in the community.

“We really love that it’s become a day of community in both our communities,” Landers added. “We’re stronger together than apart.”

Near the end of the half hour virtual rally for non-profits gearing up for Yampa Valley Gives Day, the Community First Foundation awarded four $250 prizes to area non-profits.

Kristen Vigil and Genevieve Yazzie of Moffat County United Way were awarded one $250 prize, while the Steamboat Dance Theatre, Friends of the Yampa, and the Boys and Girls Club were awarded the other $250 prizes.

Residents of Moffat County are encouraged to support the 50+ participating local organizations at yampavalleyGives.org because all donations, whether large or small, can make a difference to nonprofits in need and the community as a whole.

