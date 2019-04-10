Nominations now open for Best of Moffat County 2019

It’s that time of year when we ask residents to recognize the very best of our community in the Best of Moffat County.

Submit nominations now at craigdailypress.com/bestofmoffatcounty.

Craig and Moffat County residents can submit their favorite business, person or place as the best in one of seven categories: arts and entertainment; community; food and drink; service; health and fitness; or shopping.

The nomination stage runs through April 23 and will create the final ballot for the people and businesses community members feel deserve recognition for being exemplary.

Voting will open May 6.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.