Nominate your favorites for the 2018 Best of Moffat County awards

CRAIG — One of the Craig Press's most popular contests is back with new rules and a new event to celebrate the best that our county has to offer.

Best of Moffat County offers the chance for readers to select their favorite businesses and professionals.

"We've made some changes to make this year's awards more exciting than ever," said Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell.

There are now two phases to the process — a nominating phase and a voting phase.

The newspaper will begin accepting online nominations April 16 through May 2 at craigdailypress.com/bestofmoffatcounty.

"During that time, we are asking our readers to nominate businesses to be voted on for the awards," said Craig Press Advertising Manager Sheli Steele.

The nominating period will be followed by a 12-day blackout period, allowing time to prepare the system for voting.

Voting will run May 14 through May 28, using the same webpage.

Only those businesses nominated will appear on the ballot.

"We are making this change to the nominating process in the hopes of generating greater participation and fostering community ownership of the process," Campbell said.

Once all voting has been completed and tallied the editorial team at the newspaper will go to work writing features on some of the favorites.

"I can't wait to learn more and in a special edition of the newspaper due out June 29, to tell stories about the local businesses our readers recommend," said Craig Press Editor Jim Patterson.

Adding to the excitement, winners and the community will be invited to celebrate at an awards luncheon, also to be held in June. Additional details of the celebration will be shared in the newspaper and online in May.

"At the Craig Press we are proud to live and work in Moffat County and we believe celebrating the Best of Moffat County gives us another way to show our community pride," Campbell said.

For more information about the 2018 Best of Moffat County awards contact Craig Press by calling 970-824-7031.