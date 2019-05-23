No pain, no gain: Craig fitness centers to host Memorial Day workout challenge to raise funds, honor soldier sacrifice

Luke Weeldreyer with WHC CrossFit performs a power clean lift of more than 300 pounds in 2018. WHC CrossFit and Lins FITT will host the Murph Memorial Day Workout.

File Photo

As part of the holiday weekend, Craig fitness outlets Lins FITT and WHC CrossFit will host the Murph Memorial Day Workout, which will honor American soldiers and bring in money for a local cause.

The event is named after Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005 and remembered for his dedication to physical fitness.

The Murph regimen includes a one-mile run, followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, ending with a second one-mile run. Athletes will have the option to go solo or in two- to three-person teams.

All movements can be scaled to accommodate various experience levels. Participants can also wear a weighted vest to honor the sacrifices of Murphy.

The workout will start and end at Lins FITT. After the run participants will go to either WHC Crossfit or Lins FITT for the movements.

The event takes place at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27 at Lins FITT, 551 Russell St.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. Waivers and payment will be done the morning of the event.

The cost is $25 per person, with checks payable to Northwest Colorado Recreation Foundation, the recipient of all proceeds with the goal of building a recreation center in Craig and expanding opportunities

for recreation in Moffat County.

For more information, call 970-846-7514 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LinsFITT/.