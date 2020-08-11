No Name area evacuated, as Grizzly Creek fire spreads; I-70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed

Smoke from the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon billows over the Glenwood Springs Adventure Park on Monday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

More than 120 firefighters are now working the Grizzly Creek Fire, with more resources on the way, according to the latest update from the Upper Colorado Interagency Fire Management command.

“Firefighters are working to keep the fire out of the No Name drainage as well as on the north side of the Colorado River,” according to the latest post. “Terrain is very rugged, limiting where we can safely put firefighters on the ground.

“Crews are focusing on point protection in the No Name area on the west side, including accessing structures and prepping areas should the fire reach the area.”

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday the No Name area has been evacuated.

Firefighting crews are also working on point protection in the Shoshone area to the east of the fire. Aircraft continues to be work the fire from above.

Firefighters are scouting areas for containment lines on top in the Flattops, and evacuating campers and other recreationists from the Coffee Pot Road area and other areas in the Forest Service closure area north of the fire.

The fire is still reported to be at 1,300 acres, but a more accurate acreage estimate was expected after a morning mapping flight.

“We expect fire activity to increase as the day warms and the humidity drops,” according to the latest Facebook update.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is to remain closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum until further notice due to the Grizzly Creek firefighting efforts.

“We will have more information after morning briefings. We do not have an estimated time for reopening,” according to a Tuesday morning post to the official incident Facebook page.

Regular fire updates will be posted there, and the latest on the I-70 closures and suggested alternate routes can be found at http://www.cotrip.org.

The Colorado Department of Transportation advises that the backcountry Cottonwood Pass dirt road is not to be used as a bypass. The I-70 closure is also intended to allow for inspection of the elevated westbound section where the fire burned, and to check for rockfall hazards within the fire area.

The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the median between the eastbound and the elevated westbound lanes near the Grizzly Creek rest area and hiking trail, five miles east of Glenwood Springs. It involved about 60 firefighters and numerous aircraft.