No injuries reported in Monday morning Colorado Highway 13 rollover
No injuries were reported for the two occupants involved in a rollover Monday morning on Colorado Highway 13, according to Craig Fire/Rescue.
The report of a rollover of the grey Ford F-150 came in at 9:52 a.m. at mile marker 112 off the shoulder of the southbound lane.
Crews from Craig Fire/Rescue, Memorial Regional Health, Colorado State Patrol, and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.
Cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.
