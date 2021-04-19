No injuries reported in Monday morning Colorado Highway 13 rollover

No injuries were reported for the two occupants involved in a rollover Monday morning on Colorado Highway 13, according to Craig Fire/Rescue.

The report of a rollover of the grey Ford F-150 came in at 9:52 a.m. at mile marker 112 off the shoulder of the southbound lane.

Crews from Craig Fire/Rescue, Memorial Regional Health, Colorado State Patrol, and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

Cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com