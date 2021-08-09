No injuries after Tuesday night crash
No one was injured after a one-vehicle crash happened near Craig Middle School last Tuesday night, Police Commander Doug Conrad said on Monday.
A building at the middle school was damaged at the scene, but officers at CPD could not estimate how much the damage would cost. CPD also would not release the name of the driver since he or she is a minor.
According to photos of the incident posted to Facebook, it appears that a white Cadillac SUV crashed below a window at the middle school campus, breaking down part of the outside brick wall. Fire rescue personnel also arrived at the scene on Tuesday to assess the crash.
It is suspected that alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash.
