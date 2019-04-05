‘No hands’: Moffat County’s Victor Silva commits to CNCC soccer

Throughout his sports life, Moffat County High School Victor Silva has thrived in more than one iteration of football. And, though he had great success in one, he’s happy to be getting back to the other this fall.

Victor signed his letter of intent Thursday afternoon to join the men’s soccer program at Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Craig campus.

Victor was part of the Bulldog soccer program as a lowerclassman, though in his senior year, he opted to compete on the gridiron.

“We had a little under 100 workouts during the summer, and Victor didn’t miss a single one,” said MCHS football coach Jamie Nelson, who added that his player’s level of physical dedication will serve him well.

The gambit to switch sports more than paid off early in the season for the Dogs. Victor scored the team’s first touchdown of the fall on the offense’s first set of downs, with a 65-yard reception. His quickness amounted to 256 yards in catches, as well as two interceptions, and he was named 2A Western Slope League All-Conference.

In addition to playing varsity basketball in the past two years, he’s been one of the strongest sprinters for MCHS boys track, last year part of the league championship 4×200-meter relay team and part of multiple state relays, with plans to repeat this spring.

“Those 4×1 and 4×2 teams, we’re gonna work hard,” he said.

Victor said his cousin, Ulises, who was also a star athlete while at MCHS, recommended he join the Spartans.

He plans to study with the CNCC nursing program for academics, but the biggest thing for him will be readjusting to soccer’s biggest rule.

“No hands,” he said with a laugh.

CNCC coach Doug Seigle noted that his latest player’s speed will be a big asset and that he has full confidence he’ll be able to get back into the swing of things by summer practices.

“It’s just a matter of him getting him used to touches on the ball,” Seigle said. “Athletic-wise, he should have no problems.”

Though the Spartan soccer program has struggled since its inception, Seigle said he’s looking forward to turning around this fall, which his new athlete echoed.

“Looking forward to getting some wins,” Victor said. “I’m glad my family will be able to get to watch me since I’ll be staying in town.”

Victor signed the paperwork amid many cheering classmates, with his family also in attendance.

His parents, Gualupe and Mateo, relayed their pride in their son through his sister, Karla.

“They’re really proud he’s made it this far, and they hope he does well in college,” she said.