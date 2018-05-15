No charges to be filed against parents of Grand Junction girl mauled by bear

GRAND JUNCTION — Mesa County Sheriff's deputies have concluded their investigation into the incident on Sunday, May 13 involving a 5-year-old girl attacked by a bear in the backyard of a rural home. No charges are being sought, according to a statement by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday, May 13, at 2:39 a.m. deputies responded to the 3400 block of D Road in East Orchard Mesa for a report of a child attacked by a bear. The child was transported to St. Mary's hospital where she is expected to recover.

The Sheriff’s Office states that deputies learned the family went to bed around 1:30 am after waiting up for their father to return home from a trip. Around 2:30 a.m., the little girl heard what she believed to be her dog “throwing a fit” and went outside to check on it.

“She sat down by the back door and a bear came around the front of the house and sniffed her. When she got up to come inside, the bear grabbed her and ‘ripped her from the door.’ Her mother heard her screaming and went outside. When the mother started screaming at the animal, the bear dropped the girl,” stated the Sheriff’s Office.

The girl’s father called 911, the tapes for which were released Tuesday.

Initially, the father thought his daughter had been camping outside in their backyard when the attack occurred. He reported that information to dispatchers when he called 911 and to deputies who responded. The father later reported to deputies that information was incorrect. He told deputies once he spoke to his daughter, he learned she was not camping in their backyard like he initially guessed, but rather inside the home when she went to investigate a noise. The girl's mother also reported the child was inside the home when she went to investigate a noise.

“The parents' actions leading up to this incident are not criminal nor negligent,” the release said.

No charges are being sought.