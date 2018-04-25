No bonus for Craig city employees after Tuesday’s city council meeting
April 25, 2018
CRAIG — Craig city employees will not receive a bonus, at least not now.
After 30 minutes of discussion Tuesday, the Craig City Council decided to table discussion about a resolution that would have paid full-time, permanent city employees a one-time, $1,500 bonus. Council members will discuss additional employee compensation at an upcoming budget workshop in May.
Council members and the public voiced a number of concerns about the proposal, from the timing of its introduction to the structure of the bonus. Some questioned whether it should be a bonus or a permanent raise.
In November, City Council rejected a one-time, 5-percent bonus for city employees. Mayor John Ponkivar said that, in the time since that resolution failed, he has discussed employee compensation with some members of City Council and the former city manager.
Ultimately, council voted down two motions related to the bonus.
The first would have tabled the resolution indefinitely, and the second would have tabled it until May. By consensus and without a formal vote, council agreed to discuss a raise or bonus at a budget workshop May 22. The motion to table the resolution until the May meeting was rejected, because council members wanted to consider an entirely different approach; if approved, the motion would have brought the same proposed $1,500 bonus to the table.
The following actions were also taken during Tuesday's meeting.
- Council agreed to sign a letter of support to the Colorado Department of Transportation for CDOT's decision to close the frontage road where it intersects with Moffat County Road 7, in front of Loaf n' Jug.
- Council heard a quarterly update from the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.
- Council awarded a bid for a pickup truck for the Road and Bridge Department to Victory Motors for $21,475. Councilman Joe Bird abstained from the vote. Bird is employed by Cook Chevrolet, which also submitted a bid for the pickup.
- Council awarded a bid for a hydraulic vacuum excavator for the Road and Bridge Department to Vermeer Colorado in the amount of $69,050.
- Council approved the cost of continued work on master plans for the Water/Wastewater Departments, up to $65,000. The master plans are being developed by SGM Inc.
- Council heard a monthly update from the Water/Wastewater Department.
- Council discussed details of the Craig Cleanup Days in May.