News briefs

Snow fell on Craig and Moffat County Thursday night into Friday, and the blanket of white could be seen at City Hall and throughout town.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Craig Concert Association getting under way

All Craig Concert Association members’ season tickets are in the mail and should be arriving soon.

The CCA’s first concert this season will be Duo Baldo on Friday, Feb. 25, at the High School Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Membership renewal can be taken care of at the concert.

Non-members are welcome and walk-ins are invited.

For more information, like the CCA on Facebook, e-mail at craigconcert@gmail.com , or call 970-824-2080.

Employer Housing Workshop set for March 3

The city of Craig will hold an Employer Housing Workshop March 3 to work with employers on the issue of finding housing for employees and prospective employees.

The workshop will take place 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will include the city’s housing consultant team. It will be held at city hall in the council chambers.

For more information, email Shannon Scott at sscott@ci.craig.co.us .