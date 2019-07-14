Newly christened Hope Pregnancy Center opens to Craig families

Amanda Rizzuto, left, and Lindsay Anderson hold up blankets and clothing, among the items available in the boutique for Hope Pregnancy Center of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman

With a new name and newly reworked headquarters, Hope Pregnancy Center of Moffat County looks to aid families of Northwest Colorado.

The organization hosted the grand opening of its location at 538 Breeze St. as part of an unveiling of everything new involved with the group, formerly Yampa Valley Pregnancy and Family Center.

An acronym of Hope — Help, Opportunity, Practical Needs and Education — helped provide an informal mission statement for what the site offers, said Office Manager Amanda Rizzuto and Lindsay Anderson, director of client services.

“That was kind of our motto for a long time,” Anderson said.

The office on Breeze Street has been used by the organization for about a year, though staff members have been renovating the building to better suit needs, reopening July 8 after more than a month of work.

Besides a new reception area and office space, the floor plan features a boutique full of clothes and items such as blankets, bottles and diapers for infants and toddlers.

As part of the Earn While You Learn program that helps parents master skills in raising kids as they work toward supplies, a classroom can be utilized by clients, while an additional space is where staff can provide counseling.

Anderson, who was hired for her current role in May by Executive Director Vicki VanCouvering and the board, noted that she hopes to keep the Earn While You Learn program going strong as a way to enhance parental capabilities.

“We want people to develop a relationship with us and have a part in what they’re getting, earning what they take and having pride in that,” she said. “It’s helping beyond just diapers — it’s financial classes, parenting classes and so much more.”

Rizzuto said she hopes the center can “empower” everyone who walks through the doors for services.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from or what your needs are. Anyone is welcome in the center,” she said.

She added that staff members can aid teenagers or older women alike.

“We’re here to be that support for them and help them understand all the choices before them,” she said.

HOPE Pregnancy Center is also working toward services such as ultrasounds and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

The group will also bring back the event “Storage Wars – Craig Style,” which will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at Big Bar Storage, 594 Stock Drive. The event includes silent auction items, a garage sale unit and a unit that will be opened at 9 a.m. for inspection and auction.

The organization is also already looking down the road for a fall fundraiser with the return of the Momma Outfitters Consignment Sale Sept. 13 and 14 at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

For more information or to register as a seller, visit yvcenter4hope.org.