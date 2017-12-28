New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement saturation patrols planned by Colorado State Patrol

On Sunday, Dec. 31, troopers from Colorado State Patrol Troop 4B will be working saturation patrols around New Year's Eve events in the area. Troop 4B consists of Moffat, Routt, Rio Blanco, Grand, and Jackson counties.

Troopers will be looking to detect and deter driving behaviors that lead to serious injury and fatal crashes. These driving behaviors include such violations as speeding, weaving, improper passing, failing to wear a safety belt, and driving while the driver's ability is impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.

Within the Troop 4B patrol area, there have been 14 fatal crashes and 125 injury crashes in 2017. Of those crashes, 4 fatal crashes and 11 injury crashes occurred in situations in which the driver of the vehicle was believed to be impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.

Troop 4B, along with other Colorado State Patrol troops, the Colorado Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies across the state are taking part in a five-day “The Heat is On” increased DUI enforcement period from Dec. 29 to Jan. 2.

Troopers would like to remind all drivers to celebrate responsibly this New Year's Eve. Designate a sober driver before attending celebrations or utilize one of the many forms of public transportation available in the area.

Ring in 2018 by remembering to always buckle up, plan and prepare for inclement weather, and never drive while impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.