New signs to be installed in Moffat County’s Sand Wash Basin next week

MAYBELL– New interpretive signs explaining the geology, ecology and of course, the wild horses will be installed in Sand Wash Basin on Tuesday. Moffat County Tourism Association Board will host an all-day work day to install the signs.

"It's well-rounded," said MCTA Director Tom Kleinschnitz. "It does include information about the horses, but it will also include other interpretive aspects of what's going on out there, including fossils that have been out there for millions of years and some of the plant species out there."

The signs will explain aspects of the basin's ecology, including information about grazing, horse behavior and invasive plants in the basin.

They are intended to help lead self-guided tourists through the basin.

"There are other wild horse herds around the Western United States, but the Sand Wash Basin is unique in the sense that you can readily find the horses," Kleinschnitz said.

This is conducive to self-guided tourists seeking horses as it is often easier to see wild horses in the basin than it is in some other, more-rigged areas where wild horses roam. He added that the horses have international appeal – a couple from Switzerland called him while planning a trip to see the horses.

The Sand Wash sign project was paid for by a federal grant, Kleinschnitz said.

The public is welcome to observe or participate in the workday. In the event of rain, the work day will take place Thursday, April 19. Anybody interested in working on placing the signs should contact Kleinschnitz at 970-824-2335.

MCTA will also hold their regular board meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 on the second floor of the Bank of Colorado. This is an earlier meeting time than usual.