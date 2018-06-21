New public meeting schedule for Moffat County commissioners questioned

CRAIG — During a special meeting of the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 19, questions were asked about the new meeting schedule.

"I've noticed that the agendas are getting shorter and shorter (and) workshops have increased," said Craig resident Ken Wergin.

Commissioner Ray Beck said workshops are used to gather information and ask questions of county staff.

Wergin asked for assurances that the "public gets good feedback on what comes out of the workshops."

All three commissioners said the new reduced meeting schedule will allow them more time to get out into the community.

"If we are just having a meeting to be having a meeting. We are not doing justice to our constituents," said Commissioner Frank Moe about the recent reduction meeting frequency.

The resolution to change meeting times, adopted June 12, states, "The Board of County Commissioners of Moffat County shall meet in the Commissioners Chambers at the Moffat County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. on the following dates:

• Thursday, June 28

• Tuesday, July 10 and July 24; Aug. 7 and Aug. 8; Sept. 4 and 18; Oct. 2, 16 and 30; Nov. 13 and 17; Dec. 11.

• Thursday, Dec. 2

• Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners also:

• Approved the hiring of a director to replace Housing Authority Director Shawnna Muhme, who is planning to move to Utah with her family. "I wish I could take the job with me. It's been a good position to be in, and I've enjoyed working with the county," Muhme said.

• Approved an emergency facilities and land use agreement with the BLM.

• Denied a request to rehire a full-time finance specialist and instead approved a plan to hire temporary staff from Flint Personnel to allow for a 90-day review period to consider changes to the organizational chart.

• Held a public hearing on a permit requested by Wexpro company for an evaporation facility in the Powder Wash area. No one spoke for or against the permit during the hearing.

• Approved a permit to Wexpro for an evaporation facility that will process water produced from its wells. Water will be placed in tanks for a four-phase separation before going into a skim pit, then the evaporation pond. The entire facility — a little less than seven acres — will be fenced with a six- to eight-foot chainlink fence. The skim pit will also be fenced and netted. The lined, 300-by 300-foot evaporation pond will use a bird avert system to discourage wildlife use. Sludge in tanks and from the skim pit will be hauled to another facility for commercial disposal.

"We shouldn't have any oil or gas in the pond. At our other facilities using the bird avert system, we haven't had any trouble with wildlife," said Wexpro representative Tammy Fredrickson.

The facility will eliminate the need for Wexpro to haul water to a Great Divide commercial facility or to Wyoming.

"Trucking goes from a 70 miles round trip versus a seven-mile trip for environmental and costs savings," said Wexpro representative Thomas Fryer.

"There's going to be less county road impact," added county Planning department head Jerry Hoberg.

Construction is expected to take about two weeks and begin Aug. 1, contingent upon approval of pending state and federal permits.

