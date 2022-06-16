New officers sworn in to Craig police force

Officers with the Craig Police Department stand with city council members after four new police officers took the oath of office on Tuesday.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

On Tuesday night, four new police officers were sworn in by Craig Police Chief Michael Cochran in front of City Council.

Tyler Betts, Daniel Molina, Kelsey Mumford and Hannah Wood all took the oath of office to join the Craig Police Department as new police officers.

Chief Cochran said all of the new officers are local to the community and were already living here prior to starting training to become officers. Cochran said that local residents stepping into these roles tend to have a more smooth transition because they are already established and familiar with the community.

Tyler Betts, 28, moved to Craig two years after growing up in Penrose. Betts started with the city doing code enforcement before moving into the new role.

“I am looking forward to serving this community in the next step of my career,” Betts said.

Daniel Molina, 30, was born in Mexico and moved to Craig when he was 9 years old. The 2010 Moffat County High School graduate started working for The Twentymile Coal Company after high school, and he spent eight years with the mine. After leaving Twentymile, Molina worked in Steamboat doing construction before joining the Craig Police Department in 2021.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to seeing what my future with the department brings,” Molina said.

Kelsey Mumford, 28, is originally from Virginia and moved to Grand Junction at a young age. Mumford started her career in law enforcement by working in youth corrections. A little over two years ago, Mumford moved to Craig, where she started working in adult corrections at the Moffat County Jail.

Mumford enjoys fishing, cooking and spending time with her family, fiance and two dogs.

Hannah Wood is originally from Garland, Texas, and now lives in Craig with her husband and two sons. Wood worked as a community service officer for two years before becoming a police officer with the Craig Police Department and has been in the Navy for 15 years.

The newly sworn in officers were joined by friends, family and community members to recognize them as they took their oaths.