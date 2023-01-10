New Moffat County elected officials sworn in

From left, Bill Baker, Jesse Arthurs, Robert Razzano, Donald Broom, Larona McPherson, and Stacy Morgan are sworn into elected offices Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Six newly elected Moffat County officials were sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and county commissioners approved several appointments to volunteer boards.

A crowd of Moffat County staff, community members, friends and family gathered Tuesday as 14th Judicial District Judge Sandra H. Gardner read the oath of office for each official stepping into his or her role.

Moffat County Commissioner Donald Broom, County Assessor Larona McPherson, County Clerk and Recorder Stacy Morgan, County Coroner Jesse Arthurs, County Treasurer Robert Razzano and County Surveyor Bill Baker each took the oath of office for their new terms starting in 2023.

Two of the officials were being sworn in as an elected official in Moffat County for their first time, but most were incumbents coming into successive terms.

After the new public officials were sworn in, county commissioners approved several new community volunteer board appointments during the regular commission meeting. Moffat County Commissioner Tony Bohrer said the county received more applications and interest than expected for the board positions.

The commissioners approved appointments for Roy Tipton and Kevin Peck to the airport advisory board, Sunshine White to the cemetery board, Shawn Brookshire to the Hamilton Community Center board, Shannon Buchanan to the housing authority board, Michelle Reed to the library board of trustees and Tom Gray to the Colorado River District Conservation board.

The land use board welcomed six new members in Joel Tuck, Mike Camblin, Ken Bekkedahl, Rich Thompson, Jerod Smith and Bruce Sillitoe, and Cindy Looper and Maegan Veenstra were appointed to the Moffat County Tourism Association board.

Leesa Huffaker and Joyce Barnes were appointed to the Maybell Volunteer Fire District. John Ponikvar and Steve Hilley were appointed to the Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees.

Dorina Fredrickson and Lonnie Gustin were appointed to the Moffat County Planning and Zoning Commission.