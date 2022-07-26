New mobile tire shop is ready to roll in Craig

Owner Kyler Cheetham poses with the sign for his new mobile business, Cheetah Mobile Tires, on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Getting your tires changed twice a year when the seasons change is a price many people pay to live in Colorado, but if you’ve ever felt like the seasonal chore is a bit time-consuming, you’re not alone.

That’s the idea behind the mobile tire company that’s just opened in Craig — a tire service that comes to the consumer. The fast and efficient service is how Cheetah Mobile Tire got its name — that and a spin on owner Kyle Cheetham’s name.

This is the second week Cheetah Mobile Tire has been in business, but Cheetham said he’s been working on this for months.

Already the idea is catching on. One of Cheetham’s first customers — a mother of two — said it’s been an all day event to get her tires changed and the mobile service makes it easier.

Cheetah Mobile will provide tire service anywhere within 25 miles of Craig. Cheetham just needs the vehicle to be on flat ground, so he has a good working surface.

Even though the shop is mobile, Cheetham said this is not a roadside service, and he can’t work on a public roadway. However, if someone gets a flat tire in a parking lot, for example, the tire can be repaired on site.



Inside Cheetah Mobile’s white enclosed trailer, Cheetham has everything he needs to mount, change, rotate and balance tires, as well as do tire repairs if the tire is repairable. The mobile unit has mounting and balancing machines, powered by a large generator, so the work can be done more quickly and accurately than by hand.

Kyle Cheetham, owner of Cheetah Mobile tires is explaining how the tire balancing machine in his new mobile shop works on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Cheetham also sells new tires and disposes of old tires once the job is done. All of the services are provided from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, but people can reach out to get quotes over the weekend.

The quote system is set up to be no-pressure, Cheetham said. Once he knows what a customer is looking for, he will send them a link with pricing, photos and reviews of the tires, so that people have time to think it over and make an informed decision.

If someone wants to order tires the old-fashioned way over the phone, Cheetham is happy to do that too.

The mobile shop has the capability to service any non-commercial vehicle, including light trucks.

Cheetham has been in the tire industry since he was 16, and he has been working as a mechanic for years. He previously lived and worked in Steamboat until he and his wife bought a house in Craig about 1.5 years ago, a move Cheetham said he wished he would have made sooner.

“I love it here. It’s still the kind of place where you can talk to people you know in the grocery store,” Cheetham said. “It’s so down to earth here.”

For Kyle Cheetham, the dream of owning his own shop has finally come to fruition with his new mobile tire business.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Being able to open his own shop has been a longtime goal for Cheetham, but with the startup cost and overhead for having a stationary shop were out of reach if he wanted to be out on his own.

“Starting a whole new shop wasn’t even possible, but this was possible,” Cheetham said.

The idea to start a mobile tire business was a seed that got planted early on in his career. Back when Cheetham was working at his first tire job as a teenager, his best friend and coworker made the comment that tires were something that could easily be done with a mobile shop.

Now that Cheetah Mobile Tires is out on the road and ready for business, customers can call 970-819-2535 for appointments or quotes.

If you want to see the mobile tire set up in person, Cheetham will be at Loudy Simpson Park during the Colorado Cruisers Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 6, during Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival .