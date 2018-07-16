New initiatives for student success among topics for Moffat County School District Board of Education meeting

CRAIG — During a summer retreat, the Moffat County School District Board of Education will discuss student success, including the measures of student success, the Early Literacy Grant, Project Lead the Way Launch, Technology and high school plans.

The meeting and discussion — part of the board’s review of the district strategic plan and 2017-18 Balanced Scorecard — will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, in the Cedar Mountain Conference Room, Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St. Craig.

The board is also expected to:

• Discuss governance, community engagement, culture and climate.

• Consider a draft 2018-19 Balanced Scorecard.

• Discuss the Yampa Administration Building utilization.

• Review the 2018-19 meeting calendar.

The complete agenda is available at moffatsd.org.