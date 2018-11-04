New health care membership program launched in Moffat County

Direct pay for primary care service. Membership plans let patients see their primary care provider as often as they need.

CRAIG — In a year of innovation, Memorial Regional Health has launched a new membership program for the purchase of primary care services.



"mHealth Direct is one of several things we've done to lower the cost of health care in Moffat County," said Memorial Regional Health CEO Andy Daniels during the launch of the service Nov. 1.

Daniels explained that MRH also lowered prices on some services and imaging, and — working with Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield — is also offering a new affordable health insurance plan.

The latest offering — mHealth Direct — gives members access to MRH primary care, limited labs, limited procedures, reduced cash-based prices for imaging, access to first consultations with specialist, and pharmacy discounts (emergency and hospital services are not included) for a structured flat fee per month.

"Think gym membership, but for health care. Anyone can join, and kids are close to free," according to mHeath Direct marketing materials.

The new product may be especially appealing to people without insurance or with high-deductible plans who want a more affordable way to see their doctor regularly without incurring high out-of-pocket costs.

Recommended Stories For You

"It's a great product for college kids who need treatment for colds, flu, bumps, and bruises," Daniels said when asked to describe other types of patients who might benefit.

"It's also something employers can buy to offer some health benefit for their employees," he said.

Since mHealth is not an insurance plan or a substitute for an insurance plan, there are no limits with regard to pre-existing conditions.

"This is a great product offered to people who don't have insurance, as well as a small business who can't afford to provide insurance," said Craig Chamber of Commerce Office Assistant and Bookkeeper Bonnie Flanders.

The idea was borrowed from other providers on Colorado's Front Range in anticipation of changes made to the Affordable Care Act, which, in January, will see the end of the individual mandate — or compulsory health insurance.

Members are issued a card to use when they seek services provided by MRH clinics.

Discounted services, and prescriptions — at a wholesale discount — through MRH's community pharmacy, must be paid for upfront via cash, credit card, or check.

People on Medicaid and/or Medicare are not eligible. It's not eligible for health savings account spending, but some flexible spending account dollars may be eligible for membership purchase.

Signup is open now, with memberships beginning Jan. 1.

Those who join must enroll for 12 months and pay upfront or via a monthly automatic deduction. Costs vary from $69 to $178 per month, and children age 1 to 19 are only $5 each with an adult membership.

"I'm very excited about it. I think it has potential. And I'm also going to look into the new Anthem product," said Craig resident Sue Lyster, who attended the launch.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.