New Greyhound service to connect Craig to Denver starting Jan. 1

Craig residents will have a new way of connecting with Denver and the Front Range starting Jan. 1, 2021.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Greyhound, will begin providing service between Craig and Denver on Jan. 1, 2021, according to CDOT Division of Transit and Rail Director David Krutsinger.

In addition to Craig, regularly scheduled stops include Hayden, Steamboat Springs, Kremmling, Hot Sulphur Springs, Granby, Tabernash, Fraser, Winter Park, Idaho Springs, the Denver Federal Center and Denver’s Union Station, CDOT said in a press release Wednesday.

“The route will be transitioning to Bustang Outrider sometime early in 2021,” said Krutsinger. “And because we wanted to get this line up and running and serving northwestern Colorado as soon as possible, we decided it’s best to partner with Greyhound Lines in the interim while we continue making our final preparations to implement our latest Outrider route.”

Temporary blue and white Bustang Outrider signs will identify the bus stop location in each city or town along Highway 40.

CDOT says the route will operate daily, including weekends and holidays. Fares are priced at 17 cents per mile:

– Craig-Union Station ($34)

– Steamboat Springs-Union Station ($27)

– Granby-Union Station ($13)

Tickets are half price for those 65 years and older, 11 years or younger or disabled. Additional information on purchasing tickets is available at: http://www.ridebustang.com.

In response to COVID-19 and in accordance with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) regulations, Outrider operators will take increased precautions to keep drivers and passengers safe.

Precautions include, but are not limited to: daily enhanced cleaning and sanitizing on all buses, required face masks for drivers and passengers, supplied face masks (for personal use), latex gloves and personal hand sanitizers on all buses, and blocked seats onboard to ensure proper social distancing.

