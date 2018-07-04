New fire north of Craig cancels fireworks show

Craig Fire/Rescue’s Fourth of July fireworks show was called off Wednesday due to emergency personnel’s response to a wildfire north of Craig.

The site of the blaze was several miles east of the location of the Divide Fire about 32 miles north of Craig, which began June 29 and was reported fully contained by July 1.

The new fire sprung up Wednesday along Moffat County roads 5 and 3, requiring response by Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Yampa Valley Electric Association and other agencies.

The cause of the fire is uncertain, as is the number of structures threatened.

Fire/Rescue’s fireworks show was not impeded by Stage 1 fire restrictions but was pending on the need for firefighters to any immediate emergencies.

Craig Press will have more on the story as it develops.