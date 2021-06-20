New fire in NW Moffat gets assistance from local crews

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct an error regarding which local agency has been assigned to the fire

A new wildfire is burning in Moffat County Sunday.

Minimal details are available before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, but a post from the Moffat County Sheriff indicates that the fire is burning on Middle Mountain, about 100 miles to the northwest of Craig in the corner of the state near both the Utah and Wyoming borders.

“The fire on Middle Mountain is on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and State Trust Lands, burning in heavy lodge pole pine timbers,” the MCSO facebook post read. “We ask people to stay out of the area as resources are responding to the area.”

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office has assigned firefighters to assist in the BLM-led incident. BLM will take the lead on further updates.

Details on the size and scope of the fire are yet to be provided, but this story will be updated with that and any other information when it become available.

The fire before this one

The Collom Fire is out, according to Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume Sunday.

Fire crews had reached 85% containment by Thursday evening. The county’s first wildfire of the season, which was on land owned by the operator of Colowyo Mine and was not far from the mine itself, was successfully contained by the weekend. Suppression efforts began last Tuesday.