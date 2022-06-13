New face at Moffat County United Way

Cyndee Stamer Lougee, new community impact coordinator, who joined the Moffat County United Way team on May 16. Photo courtesy of Moffat County United Way



In May, Moffat County United Way welcomed a new team member who will help provide resources to community members in need.

Cyndee Stamper Lougee joined Moffat County United Way on May 16, as the new community impact coordinator.

“I really am looking forward to helping our community and am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of an organization that does the same,” Stamper said in a statement.

Stamper joins the United Way team with several years of experience as a volunteer and active member of the Craig community.

She has been a volunteer with Craig Parks and Rec since 2014 and has served as volunteer and paraprofessional for the Moffat County School District.

Stamper is a Penn Foster College Graduate majoring in graphic design. She holds certifications in fitness and nutrition, and eMarketing.

Stamper will be leading all activities related to direct community impact for the local branch of United Way, including the Getting Ahead Program and Bridges out of Poverty.

Bridges out of Poverty is described as a powerful model for economic and social change, sustainability and stability. The program provides benefits across the community by helping employers, higher education, community organizations, social service agencies, hospitals and individuals facing economic and resource instability.

One part of the program focuses on working with professionals in the community to educate them on poverty and how to support employees, clients, students and neighbors who are experiencing poverty.

The Getting Ahead program works directly with people in poverty to examine the effects that poverty has on their lives and help them identify resources to break the cycle of poverty. Individuals are typically referred to Getting Ahead through other human service organizations in the community.

To learn more about Bridges out of Poverty, contact Cyndee by calling 970-326-6222 or via email at cic@unitedwaymoffat.org