New event at Grand Old West Days will bring celebrities in rodeo to town
Grand Old West Days, a four-day festival honoring Moffat County’s rich heritage, has a packed lineup of events, rodeos and live music in store for the holiday weekend, as well one big new offering.
Running from Friday to Monday, the forecast looks good for the 33rd annual Grand Old West Days, and organizer Melody Villard is happy to see that because she is excited about the first rendition of the Celebrity Roping and Barrel Racing on Saturday.
For the first time at Grand Old West Days, there will be a head-to-head celebrity match with big-name ropers and barrel racers coming to town. The celebrity match will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday and is free for the community to enjoy.
During the roping battle, rodeo pros Haven Meged and Matt Shiozawa will face off in a six-head, tie-down roping battle. That will be followed by three of the top cowgirls in pro rodeo — Lisa Lockhart, Fallon Taylor and Bayleigh Choate — running the barrels.
“The celebrity match is the biggest new addition,” Villard said. “That’s bringing national names into Craig for the exhibition.”
After the celebrity match, headliner Jared Rogerson and the Rodeo Wreck will play a concert with special guest Joey Rowland. Tickets for Saturday night’s concert are available at GrandOldWestDays.com for $15 plus fees, and tickets also will be available at the door for $20.
With a handful of events planned for Thursday, the Grand Old West Days action will kick off in earnest on Friday with the first go-round of the high school rodeo and much more. Additionally, the Craig Chamber Carnival will open at 4 p.m. Friday, and multiple shooting events are planned throughout the day.
Friday night will close with a concert featuring Randy Burghardt and special guest Brandon Smith for ages 21-plus starting at 9 p.m. Tickets for Friday night’s concert are $10 online plus fees or $15 at the door.
On Saturday, there will be more cowboy action shoots, and a tractor pull at Fourth and Ranney Streets will begin at 10 a.m. Also starting at 10 a.m., there will be the queen contest modeling at the Pavilion and the carnival will open at 11 a.m. before a queen horsemanship contest in the main arena at 1 p.m.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, the Downtown Business Association Parade will run through town. The parade depends on community participation, and anyone who wants to participate should reach out to Candy Dildine at KS Kreations in Craig or show up at Craig Middle School at 2 p.m.
Sunday will bring more rifle shooting events and there will be a church service in the grandstands in addition to a Memorial Day tribute.
At 9 a.m. Sunday, more tractor pulls will take place at Fourth and Ranney Streets, and the second go-round of the Jr. High rodeo will start at 9 a.m. with the second go-round for the high school rodeo beginning at 4 p.m.
On Monday, Bear River Young Life will offer a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at the Pavilion, and a queen will be crowned in the main arena at 8 a.m. After that will be the championship round for the high school and junior high rodeos with the carnival opening at noon.
For more information including a complete schedule of events, go to GrandOldWestDays.com.
(Events and Times are Subject to Change)
Thursday, May 25
4:30 p.m. – Rifle Shoot – 1st Go (HS completion)
5 p.m. – Craig Chamber Carnival Opens
7:30 p.m. – “College Rodeo 101” in the Pavilion
Friday, May 26
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Where the West Stayed Young cowboy action shoot – register at http://bearsears.org/rangers.html
9 a.m. – High School 1st Go Round
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Food & Craft Booths Setting Up and Open
3 p.m. – Rifle Shooting – 2nd Go (HS completion)
4 p.m. – Craig Chamber Carnival Opens
6 p.m. – Jr. High 1st Go Round
9 p.m. – 21+ Special Concert event Featuring Randy Burghardt with special guest Brandon Smith
Saturday, May 27th
8 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Where the West Stayed Young cowboy action shoot – info at http://bearsears.org/rangers.html
10 a.m. to finish – Yampa Valley Antique Power Club Tractor Pulls at 4th and Ranney Streets (Registration opens at 9 a.m. onsite)
10 a.m. – Queen Contest Modeling – Pavilion
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Food & Craft Booths Open
11 a.m. – Craig Chamber Carnival Opens
1 p.m. – Queen Contest Horsemanship – Main Arena
3 p.m. – Downtown Business Association Parade (line up at the middle school at 2 p.m.)
4 p.m. – Celebrity Roping and Barrel Racing Match
7 p.m. – Doors open for the Headliner event with Jared Rogerson and the Rodeo Wreck with
special guest Joey Rowland
Sunday, May 28
7 a.m. – Rifle Shooting – Short Go (HS completion)
7:30 a.m. – Church Services – Grand Stands – Trent & Lindy Sharon
8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Where the West Stayed Young cowboy action shoot – info at http://bearsears.org/rangers.html
9 a.m. to finish – Yampa Valley Antique Power Club Tractor Pulls at 4th and Ranney Streets (Registration opens at 8am onsite)
9 a.m. – Jr. High 2nd Go Round
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Food & Craft Booths Open
Noon – Craig Chamber Carnival Opens
2 p.m. – Sr. Rodeo Graduation & Scholarship Announcements – Main Arena
4 p.m. – High School – 2nd Go Round
Monday, May 29
8-10 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast (Bear River Young Life) – Pavilion
8 a.m. – Crown Queen – Main Area
9 a.m. – High School & Jr. High Championship Round
Noon – Craig Chamber Carnival Opens
