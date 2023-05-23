New event at Grand Old West Days will bring celebrities in rodeo to town

Christopher Thomas and the Branded harmonize during their set at the Moffat County Fairgrounds during Grand Old West Days in previous years. The multi-day festival will return to Craig this weekend.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Grand Old West Days, a four-day festival honoring Moffat County’s rich heritage, has a packed lineup of events, rodeos and live music in store for the holiday weekend, as well one big new offering.

Running from Friday to Monday, the forecast looks good for the 33rd annual Grand Old West Days, and organizer Melody Villard is happy to see that because she is excited about the first rendition of the Celebrity Roping and Barrel Racing on Saturday.

For the first time at Grand Old West Days, there will be a head-to-head celebrity match with big-name ropers and barrel racers coming to town. The celebrity match will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday and is free for the community to enjoy.

During the roping battle, rodeo pros Haven Meged and Matt Shiozawa will face off in a six-head, tie-down roping battle. That will be followed by three of the top cowgirls in pro rodeo — Lisa Lockhart, Fallon Taylor and Bayleigh Choate — running the barrels.

“The celebrity match is the biggest new addition,” Villard said. “That’s bringing national names into Craig for the exhibition.”

After the celebrity match, headliner Jared Rogerson and the Rodeo Wreck will play a concert with special guest Joey Rowland. Tickets for Saturday night’s concert are available at GrandOldWestDays.com for $15 plus fees, and tickets also will be available at the door for $20.

With a handful of events planned for Thursday, the Grand Old West Days action will kick off in earnest on Friday with the first go-round of the high school rodeo and much more. Additionally, the Craig Chamber Carnival will open at 4 p.m. Friday, and multiple shooting events are planned throughout the day.

Friday night will close with a concert featuring Randy Burghardt and special guest Brandon Smith for ages 21-plus starting at 9 p.m. Tickets for Friday night’s concert are $10 online plus fees or $15 at the door.

On Saturday, there will be more cowboy action shoots, and a tractor pull at Fourth and Ranney Streets will begin at 10 a.m. Also starting at 10 a.m., there will be the queen contest modeling at the Pavilion and the carnival will open at 11 a.m. before a queen horsemanship contest in the main arena at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the Downtown Business Association Parade will run through town. The parade depends on community participation, and anyone who wants to participate should reach out to Candy Dildine at KS Kreations in Craig or show up at Craig Middle School at 2 p.m.

A firefighter runs alongside fire engines on Yampa Avenue during the Business Association Parade for Grand Old West Days on May 28, 2022 in Craig.

Eli Pace/Craig Press

Sunday will bring more rifle shooting events and there will be a church service in the grandstands in addition to a Memorial Day tribute.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, more tractor pulls will take place at Fourth and Ranney Streets, and the second go-round of the Jr. High rodeo will start at 9 a.m. with the second go-round for the high school rodeo beginning at 4 p.m.

On Monday, Bear River Young Life will offer a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at the Pavilion, and a queen will be crowned in the main arena at 8 a.m. After that will be the championship round for the high school and junior high rodeos with the carnival opening at noon.

For more information including a complete schedule of events, go to GrandOldWestDays.com.

Kaitlynn Hayes heads into her last turn in barrel racing at Moffat County Fairgrounds during a previous Grand Old West Days.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press