New Eagle Scout Zac Prescott ‘thankful’ to have family, friends at Sunday’s ceremony

In a year filled with many challenges and changes, Sunday was a day of normalcy for 15-year-old Zac Prescott.

Zac, who became the fifth member of his family to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, was able to celebrate with roughly 45 members of his family and friends at his family home, capping of a trying year for the long-time Boy Scout.

Requirements to reach Eagle Scout rank include earning at least 21 merit badges. According to the Eagle Scout’s website, the Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages. Eagle Scouts are presented with a medal and a badge that visibly recognizes the accomplishments of the Scout.

Those who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout also become eligible, although are not required, to join the National Eagle Scout Association.

Zac joined his three brothers and his father as Eagle Scouts on Sunday following the ceremony.

“It was pretty cool to celebrate,” Prescott said. “To see that many people show up to celebrate with my family was awesome. Everyone was great.”

During the ceremony, Zac received a number of gifts, including Native American artifacts from Camp Loll, which is located one mile south of the Yellowstone Park boundary and four miles north of Grand Teton National Park. Its location on the one and one-half mile long Lake of the Woods is one of the most beautiful in the American wilderness, according to the camp’s website.

Zac recently worked at the camp during the summer, gaining valuable experience with the Boy Scouts of America while pushing closer to achieving his Eagle Scout rank.

Now that years and years of hard work have paid off in an Eagle Scout rank, Zac said it feels weird for it to have happened so quickly.

“It felt really good to get it over with, but it was kind of weird because I always looked up to my older brothers and wished I could accomplish something like this,” Prescott said. “Now that I have, it’s weird; it still hasn’t hit me yet.”

Once it does hit him though, he’ll look back on it and smile, especially knowing his older brothers were there to celebrate with him.

“That was pretty special,” Prescott said. “It felt really good to have them there; I love seeing my brothers. They are always cheering me on, so to have them there supporting me was special.”

