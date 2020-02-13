New Craig office aids Rocky Mountain CASA in working with victims of child abuse

Members of Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA take part in a ribbon-cutting for Craig Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the organization's new location at 510 W. Victory Way.

Andy Bockelman

Craig’s Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA recently celebrated a new location in Craig.

The office, which is located at 510 W. Victory Way, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday complete with a mixer hosted by Craig Chamber of Commerce.

With its new location, CASA — which has Rocky Mountain Center offices in Routt, Grand, and Moffat counties — will be offering court-appointed supervised visitation, as well as educational, behavioral and therapeutic services, said Jill Hunstad, who was appointed as Moffat County volunteer supervisor last September.

She served as a CASA — the acronym for Court-Appointed Special Advocates — in Seattle for seven years before moving to Craig.

“Our vision for the center is to offer a friendly home environment for supervised visitation and other child services,” Hunstad said. “We’re so excited to be here and be part of a community.”

CASA’s goals are to provide awareness as well as education within the community and to make an impact on child abuse and neglect within the region.

Six CASA volunteers were sworn in as officers of the court for the 14th Judicial District in January, and the group continues to seek more volunteers who want to make a difference in the lives of children.

Alan Hallman, executive director of Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA, said the new site will benefit the operations greatly.

“It will probably double or triple our workload with visitation,” he said. “We’re still trying to grow, just hopefully not too fast.”

Volunteers are trained by CASA staff and appointed by judges to act as a voice for children who have endured abuse and neglect. Volunteers meet with kids at least once per month and must commit to at least one year.

Hunstad said the group is also seeking educational tutors on a volunteer basis for kids ages first-grade through high school.

For more information on the organization and services in Craig, contact Hunstad at 970-819-0306 or visit kidscasa.org/volunteer.