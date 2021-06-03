New Craig Hotel owners plan to fly Hampton flag again





After nearly two years without, the Craig Hotel is working toward regaining a flag.

The de-flagged hotel, which refers to a hotel without a larger brand affiliation, has operated independently since September, 2019.

While this allows a hotel operator freedom and flexibility should they want to create a more unique offering, it also comes with challenges: less financial security, no brand recognition and less marketing.

Between these challenges and those associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Craig Hotel, which has changed hands a number of times over the years, has had to overcome many obstacles of late. That includes staff shortages, financial problems and the inability to keep up with COVID restrictions. The hotel closed temporarily in December of last year to give their employees a break after hunting season and to thoroughly disinfect the hotel.

OHM Hospitality out of Denver now owns the Craig Hotel, after acquiring it in March. Diane Beasley, who also manages the Quality Inn in Craig, said she was brought on in May to take over management of the hotel, as the owners of the Quality Inn are part owners of the Craig Hotel, too. She will continue to manage both properties.

She said OHM plans to flag the hotel once again, rebranding it a Hampton by Hilton. Hampton by Hilton hotels, formerly known as Hampton Inn, is Hilton’s brand of moderately priced, upper midscale hotels with limited food and beverage facilities. The Craig Hotel’s most recent flag was that of a Hampton Inn.

“We’re very much looking forward to flagging it and making it a Hampton again. I feel like it will help everybody all the way around,” Beasley said. “With the brand, it’s more recognizable and sets expectations.”

She said the promise of reward points for nights stayed is also a big draw for guests.

“People look forward to stuff like that. All these different franchises have memberships. Guests look forward to earning points to use toward a free night or airline tickets. Sometimes they can even redeem for gift cards. People look forward to earning their Hilton points,” Beasley said.

Under Hilton’s Hilton Honors program, guests can earn points toward free stays at more than 4,600 locations.

While there are no plans for any major construction, renovations or changes, Beasley said they already have a strong suite of amenities, like the indoor pool and hot tub and a nice fitness center.

“We also do a breakfast. We can’t do a full hot breakfast right now with Covid, but we plan to once we’re allowed,” she said.

Beasley remains positive about the future of the hotel.

“This is a good thing for Craig,” she said. “I honestly believe that.”