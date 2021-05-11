New COVID-19 limitation impacts guest count for Moffat County High School graduation

Graduation for Moffat County High School will require a limited number of guests for students due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Principal Sarah Hepworth sent out an email to students and families today stating every graduating senior will be given 12 tickets. Seniors will receive their tickets on their last day of school: May 18.

Any unticketed guests who want to attend the MCHS 2021 graduation can tune into a live-stream in the school’s auditorium to function as an overflow room for a secondary viewing option of the ceremony.

If a student requires more than 12 tickets, they’re encouraged to ask friends or others who may have extras. If a student knows right away they’ll need more than 12 tickets, they can sign up for more in the guidance office, however, it is not guaranteed that they’ll be able to receive more.

Hepworth’s email states that faculty will do their best to provide additional tickets for students or families who need them.

Any questions about MCHS graduation can be sent to school counselor Paula Duzik, paula.duzik@moffatsd.org , or Principal Hepworth at sarah.hepworth@moffatsd.org .