New attorney joins Keller Law in Craig

Keller Law, LLC recently welcomed attorney Curran Trick to the firm, which provides guidance to farmers, ranchers, business owners, and rural landowners throughout Colorado at various locations, including in Craig and Steamboat Springs.

Trick brings prior experience practicing law in the areas of water law, oil and gas law, special district and agricultural law. She said she looks forward to assisting rural clients in areas throughout northern, northwestern, and northeastern Colorado.

Keller Law, LLC can be reached at 877-529-2125, and more information can be found at kellerlawllc.com.

Free solar job training offered in Moffat, Routt counties

Through the Solar United Neighbors co-op, four qualified candidates from Moffat and Routt counties will be awarded free training to earn a PV associate certification during Solar Energy International, set for April in Paonia.

To apply, provide a resume and completed application to Solar United Neighbors of Colorado's Program Director Bryce Carter at bcarter@solarunitedneighbors.org by March 15, or mail resumes to Solar United Neighbors of Colorado, 1536 Wynkoop Street, Suite 426 Denver, CO 80202

For more information, visit solarunitedneighbors.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/solar-united-neighbors-workforce-training-program-and-application.pdf

Life Insurance Policy Locator finds $8.3M for beneficiaries

This week, as National Consumer Protection Week, the Colorado Division of Insurance, part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, reminds people about the Life Insurance Policy Locator.

Since it launched in November 2016, the Life Insurance Policy Locator has matched 515 Coloradans with lost or misplaced life insurance policies or annuities, leading to more than $8.3 million returned to those beneficiaries. Many who have lost a loved one have a vague recollection of a life insurance policy, or they find an old scrap of paper with faded writing from parents or grandparents.

"These lost policies represent wishes that have gone unfulfilled," said Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway. "People don't talk much about their life insurance, so lost policies are fairly common. I encourage anyone in this situation to use the locator to find the details and get it figured out."

To learn more and access the locator visit colorado.gov/pacific/dora/life-insurance-policy-locator-0?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

IRS waives penalty for farmers, fishermen who file, pay taxes by April 15



The Internal Revenue Service will waive the estimated tax penalty for any qualifying farmers or fishermen who file their 2018 federal income tax return and pay any tax due by Monday, April 15.

The IRS is providing this relief because, due to certain rule changes, many farmers and fishermen may have difficulty accurately determining their tax liability by the March 1 deadline that usually applies to them. For tax year 2018, an individual who received at least two-thirds of his or her total gross income from farming or fishing during either 2017 or 2018 qualifies as a farmer or fisherman.



To be eligible for the waiver, qualifying taxpayers must attach Form 2210-F, available at irs.gov, to their 2018 income tax return. This form can be submitted either electronically or on paper. The taxpayer's name and identifying number, usually a Social Security number, must be entered at the top of the form. The waiver box — Part I, Box A — should be checked. The rest of the form should be left blank.



Further details can be found in Notice 2019-17, posted on irs.gov.

Tickets now available for Pick a Dish event

Get tickets now for the Horizons 2019 Pick A Dish cooking contest fundraiser. Bring a health appetite for a taste of savory and sweet dishes served by area restaurants cooking with Horizons Moffat County Adult Services clients.

Enjoy beer and wine at a cash bar, music, and door prizes. All funds raised benefit Horizons Moffat County Adult Services. This year's event is from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at The Quality Inn & Suites, 300 South Highway 13.

Tickets are available, cash or check only, at Horizons, 439 Breeze St., the Craig Chamber of Commerce, 360 East Victory Way, and Yampa Valley Bank, 435 Mack Lane.

