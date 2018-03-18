New art council organizing in Craig

To learn more call: Local Artist Solomon Herrera at 970-819-5254 or Art Teacher Kyla Irvin at 405-320-2122.

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 Where: Off the Bone restaurant,420 Yampa Ave, Craig.

CRAIG — A group of local artists, musicians and art enthusiasts is seeking others interested in forming a new art council.

"My goal is to bring people together around the arts and give people something creative that they can participate in that helps promote artists in the community," said Kyla Irvan, art teacher.

Local artists and musicians are invited to bring a piece of art to an organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Off the Bone Restaurant in Craig.

During the meeting, artists will discuss what they need in a new organization. They will also evaluate how their art would fit in an exhibition space for a show planned at Off the Bone later in April.

"I'd like us to use creativity as a way to bring the community together, not only to beautify the area, but also inspire creative thought," Solomon Herrera, a local artist.

To learn more about the initiative, show or meeting, call Herrera at 970-819-5254 or Irvin at 405-320-2122.

