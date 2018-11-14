New ambulance service coming to Northwest Colorado

HAYDEN — A Steamboat Springs organization is expanding to offer medical ground transport to Craig and Meeker.

Steamboat Springs-based company Event Medical Solutions Unlimited — doing business as EMS Unlimited — will base an ambulance in Hayden to offer services throughout the region, including round-the-clock, advanced life support ground ambulance transports for clients in Craig and Meeker. The service is set to begin in December.

EMS Unlimited offers event medical services throughout Colorado but has always remained locally rooted.

“Communities and health care facilities from Meeker to Craig and Steamboat to Kremmling have shown a demand for a dedicated provider to offer the specialized service of advanced life support ground transport to hospitals in Grand Junction and Denver,” the company stated in a new release.

Patients with acute medical conditions requiring transportation to larger hospitals on the Western Slope or the Front Range are currently served by medical aircraft or local 911 assets.

"We are very excited about this new service to the region and hope that our expansion will benefit patients, hospitals, and local emergency response agencies," said EMS Unlimited President Ebin Latrimurti.

The ambulance will be garaged in Hayden to offer the best possible geographic access to communities within 100 miles. Operations will be available 24/7, with capabilities for paramedic-level advanced life support.

“Local citizens rely on their dedicated 911 resources to be available when minutes count,” Ebin said. "We look forward to working closely with all partners in the emergency response and health care arena to ensure our communities are safe and well cared for. Feedback from health care facilities has already been overwhelmingly positive.”

Transports can be requested by calling 800-674-7764, with an option to request services online expected later in the spring.