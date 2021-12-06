Need a diaper (or dozens)? Moffat County Public Health can help

Moffat County Public Health is offering free diapers, wipes and creams for parents and guardians in the community.

To qualify, parents, guardians or other family members must have a child under the age of 18 that uses diaper essentials and must reside in the state of Colorado. There is no income, insurance or other verification required to receive products from the public health office. Before the pandemic, one in three families experiences “diaper need,” or the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or child clean, dry, and healthy, according to the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), and that need is now “drastically higher, a release from Moffat County Public Health reads.

“An estimated 67,536 of over 202,608 children under the age of three in Colorado are experiencing the negative effects of not having diapering essentials,” the release from Moffat County Public Health reads.

Specifically in Colorado, NDBN data shows that there are seven NDBN-member

diaper banks that distribute over 1.6 million diapers every year. However, all of those banks are on the Front Range. Through this network, nonprofits get diapers in bulk and through donations. Diapers and creams are then distributed to partner organizations like food banks who give them to people in need.

According to reporting from Colorado Public Radio earlier this year, there’s been a “hidden need” for diaper accessibility across the state — especially after financial struggles brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic for lower income households.

Because SNAP benefits (or food stamps) and WIC are nutrition programs administered by the Department of Agriculture, they do not cover the cost of diapers, and a Feeding America study found that 44% of families delayed changing a diaper as a budget-coping strategy. Diapers can be bought with TANF cash assistance, but nationwide, only 23% of families living below the Federal Poverty Level receive cash assistance through that program, which mainly covers expenses like rent and utilities.

Families and loved ones who are looking for more information about Moffat County Public Health’s resources can call 970-291-8742.