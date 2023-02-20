National Weather Service predicts heavy snowfall, strong winds for western Colorado this week

The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm will bring widespread snow to the region.

National Weather Service/Courtesy photo

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction is warning residents in western Colorado to prepare for a strong storm that’s expected to bring widespread snow to the region.

According to the NWS, snow is expected to start falling across western Colorado on Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, and continue through late Wednesday night, Feb. 22, and possibly through Thursday morning, Feb. 23.

The NWS also warns that higher terrains will likely see a foot of snow with some places experiencing up to two feet or more. Additionally, the heaviest snow is expected to come early Wednesday morning, falling at a rate of 1-3 inches per hour.

There is also a potential for strong wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph across the entire forecast area during the day Wednesday, and wind gusts of 60 mph or more are possible across the Four Corners region.