National Weather Service issues flood advisory for part of Moffat County





The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a flood advisory for a small slice of Moffat County due to an upsteam dam release.

NWS

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a flood advisory on Thursday for parts of Moffat County and Daggett County in Utah.

According to the NWS, the advisory is a result of minor hydrologic flooding that is expected to be caused by an upstream dam release.

The NWS said areas along the Green River below Flaming Gorge Reservoir in portions of northwest Colorado and northeast Utah could see minor flooding in low-lying areas with elevated river flows as a result of the release.

The flows are expected to remain near bankfull stage for the next seven days, according to the NWS.