National rodeo qualifier Katie Jo Knez talks goat tying on Colorado Public Radio

Katie Jo Knez and fellow competitor Quincy Morgan-Montoya chat following the short go round of state finals for Colorado Junior High Rodeo Association.

Andy Bockelman

The National Junior High Finals Rodeo will be bringing in the top cowboy and cowgirl athletes from June 23 to 29 in Huron, South Dakota.

Among those skilled riders and ropers will be talented middle-schoolers from Moffat County, including bull riding state champion Logan Durham and goat tying state champ Katie Jo Knez, both of whom captured the top spot in Colorado at home during the state finals on Memorial Day.

Knez recently gained a different kind of statewide spotlight with an interview on the Colorado Public Radio podcast “Colorado Matters.”

As part of a full episode on happenings across the Western Slope, a seven-minute segment was devoted to Knez discussing the sport of goat tying within the rodeo with host Ryan Warner.

Among the topics that the Craig 13-year-old touched on during the interview were the basics of working with goats, her relationship with her horse, and her goals to work with large animals as a career.

The full interview can be found here, courtesy of “Colorado Matters” and Colorado Public Radio.